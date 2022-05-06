Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(LEAD) Transition team strongly condemns N. Korea's ballistic missile launch
SEOUL -- The transition team of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol strongly condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch Wednesday, saying the incoming government will deal sternly with any provocations.
The warning came hours after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea with just days to go until Yoon's inauguration on May 10. The launch was the North's 14th show of force this year and came amid concern the regime could stage an intercontinental ballistic missile or nuclear test.
------------
(LEAD) NSC 'strongly condemns' N. Korea's ballistic missile launch
SEOUL -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) said Wednesday it "strongly condemns" North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile as a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Following an emergency meeting held shortly after North Korea fired the missile toward the East Sea, the NSC called for Pyongyang to stop actions that pose a serious threat to the Korean Peninsula and the international society.
------------
(2nd LD) Defense chief nominee vows stronger alliance, deterrence against N.K. threats
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense minister nominee on Wednesday vowed efforts to cement "cohesion" in the country's alliance with the United States and sharpen deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
During a parliamentary confirmation hearing, Lee Jong-sup, a former three-star Army general, highlighted his vision of a "robust national defense and sturdy military based on science and technology" to respond proactively to "threats from all directions."
------------
Dossier unveils historic moment of first inter-Korean talks in early 1970s
SEOUL -- The South Korean government Wednesday made public newly declassified documents on its first-ever formal meeting with North Korea since the division of the peninsula and other cross-border exchanges in the early 1970s, offering a glimpse into the beginning of a new chapter in tumultuous inter-Korean relations.
The dossier included a transcript of a three-minute conversation between the South Korean Red Cross envoy and his North Korean counterpart at the truce village of Panmunjom on Aug. 20, 1971 at the first meeting between the two Koreas divided right after the 1945 liberation from Japan's colonial rule.
------------
(LEAD) Defense chief nominee says N. Korea may conduct normal-angle ICBM launch
SEOUL -- South Korean Defense Minister nominee Lee Jong-sup on Tuesday raised the possibility of North Korea test-firing a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a standard angle to prove its atmospheric reentry technology.
In a written answer to a lawmaker's question, Lee said that the North could conduct another test of the Hwasong-17 ICBM to verify the technology required to ensure the missile's warhead can withstand extremely high temperatures during reentry to Earth's atmosphere.
------------
Incoming gov't to seek N. Korea's complete denuclearization, boost defense capability
SEOUL -- The incoming Yoon Suk-yeol government will seek North Korea's "complete and verifiable" denuclearization and a "revolutionary" reinforcement of South Korea's capability to respond to the North's nuclear and missile threats, the transition team said Tuesday.
The committee outlined 110 key policy tasks to pursue under the Yoon government, which included 18 tasks in foreign policy and national security under the overarching goal of achieving "a global leading nation that contributes to freedom, peace and prosperity."
------------
S. Korea analyzing former N.K. nuke envoy's return to public view
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Monday it is analyzing the background and other details on the first public appearance of Kim Kye-gwan, a well-known North Korean figure who had long led the country's denuclearization talks, in more than two years.
Kim, the North's former vice foreign minister and top delegate to the now-defunct six-way talks on its nuclear program, was spotted shaking hands with and whispering to the regime's leader Kim Jong-un at a follow-up celebratory event of a military parade marking the 90th anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army. The scene was made public in video footage aired Saturday by the state-run Korean Central Television.
(END)