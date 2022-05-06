Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Biden will reaffirm U.S. commitment to defense of S. Korea, Japan through Asia tour: Psaki
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden will reaffirm U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan when he visits Seoul and Tokyo later this month, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.
The spokesperson said Biden will also reaffirm his commitment to providing "extended deterrence" to the U.S. allies.
------------
U.S. working with allies to pass new UNSC resolution on N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States is working closely with its allies and partners to have the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) send a strong signal to North Korea over its recent missile provocations with a new UNSC resolution, a state department spokesperson said Thursday.
Ned Price also highlighted the importance of holding North Korea accountable for its missile launches, which the U.S. has repeatedly condemned as serious violations of UNSC resolutions.
------------
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm 'robust' alliance in call over N.K. missile launch
SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Thursday and agreed to closely cooperate to enhance the allies' combined defense posture, Seoul's defense ministry said, a day after North Korea's ballistic missile launch.
During the talks, Defense Minister Suh Wook and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, condemned the North's launch as a "clear" violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and an act that threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the ministry.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. condemns N. Korea's missile launch, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue
WASHINGTON -- The United States condemns North Korea's latest missile launch, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday, urging Pyongyang to engage in dialogue to peacefully denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.
Ned Price made the remarks after North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday (Seoul time).
------------
(LEAD) Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan condemn N.Korea's missile launch
SEOUL -- The top South Korean, U.S. and Japanese nuclear envoys denounced North Korea's latest missile test Wednesday and called for the reclusive regime to return to the dialogue table, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held phone consultations with his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim over the phone, according to the foreign ministry.
------------
U.S. plans to move forward with UNSC resolution on N. Korea in May: U.S. ambassador
WASHINGTON -- The United States plans to move forward with a U.S.-drafted U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning North Korea's recent missile activities, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Monday.
The move comes as the U.S. assumed the presidency of the 15-member UNSC for the month.
------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea, China agree on close cooperation for stability in regional security
SEOUL -- South Korea and China agreed Tuesday to cooperate closely for the "stabilization" of the Korean Peninsula security situation during consultations between their top nuclear envoys, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.
The meeting between Noh Kyu-duk, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, came amid heightened tensions over Pyongyang's recent spate of missile launches and reported signs of preparations for a nuclear test.
------------
U.S. continuing increased surveillance of N. Korea: Pentagon
WASHINGTON -- The United States is continuing to closely monitor North Korea for signs of additional provocations while sharing such intelligence with South Korea, a U.S. Department of Defense spokesperson said Monday.
John Kirby said the U.S. is also always looking for ways to get better information about the reclusive country.
