Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 May 06, 2022

SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

May 2 -- S. Korea analyzing former N.K. nuke envoy's return to public view

3 -- Incoming gov't to seek N. Korea's complete denuclearization, boost defense capability

U.S. plans to move forward with UNSC resolution on N. Korea in May: U.S. ambassador

4 -- N. Korea fires 1 ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

Transition team strongly condemns N. Korea's ballistic missile launch

U.S. condemns N. Korea's missile launch, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue

5 -- N. Korea's media mute about latest missile test

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm 'robust' alliance in call over N.K. missile launch

U.S. working with allies to pass new UNSC resolution on N. Korea: State Dept.
