Advanced reconnaissance system deployed to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. military has deployed an advanced airborne reconnaissance system to its Indo-Pacific Command's area of responsibility, a U.S. defense firm has said.
In a release on its website Wednesday, L3Harris Technologies Inc. unveiled the recent fielding of the Airborne Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare System (ARES). ARES is an aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) solution.
The deployment comes amid the U.S.' efforts to reinforce defense amid China's growing assertiveness and North Korea's provocative tendencies.
"Our team rapidly responded to Army's need for a full-spectrum SIGINT solution by upgrading, certifying and fielding the enhanced ARES platform in approximately seven months," Luke Savoie, president of the ISR sector at the company, was quoted as saying.
SIGINT refers to signal intelligence from radio or radar sources.
It still remains unclear specifically where the system will be employed.
But the fielding came amid growing concerns the North could conduct a nuclear test or other provocative acts.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)