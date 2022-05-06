Ahn Cheol-soo declares run for parliamentary by-election
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- Ahn Cheol-soo, the chief of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team, on Friday declared a run for a parliamentary by-election, saying he will devote himself to his party's election victories in the capital area.
"There are sincere requests from inside and outside the party that want me to run for a seat in Bundang-A district," Ahn told reporters. "I will throw myself in for election victories in the greater Seoul area, including Gyeonggi Province."
Ahn was President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's candidacy merger partner. After the presidential election, Ahn's People's Party merged with Yoon's People Power Party.
Ahn has been widely considered as a candidate for the parliamentary seat representing Bundang-A constituency in Seongnam, south of Seoul, that was previously held by Yoon's former spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, who is now running for Gyeonggi Governor in the June 1 local elections.
Parliamentary by-elections are scheduled to take place in seven constituencies concurrently with the local elections on June 1.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)