Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Gimpo-Haneda flight service to resume early next month: source

17:01 May 06, 2022

TOKYO, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Japan have agreed to resume flight services between major airports in their capitals early next month after more than two years of suspension attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a diplomatic source Friday.

The Northeast Asian neighbors plan to reopen the air route between Gimpo International Airport in Seoul and Haneda Airport in Tokyo in early June, at the latest, the source said.

While flights between South Korea's main gateway Incheon International Airport and Japan's Narita International Airport have remained operational, the service between the Gimpo-Haneda airports, more convenient in terms of public access, had been shuttered since March 2020.

Late last month, a delegation sent by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol to Japan proposed reopening the Gimpo-Haneda route among several measures to boost people-to-people exchanges during its meetings with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials

South Korea's major airlines, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, as well as such Japanese ones as Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, have applied for the resumption of the flight services.

This file photo, taken April 22, 2022, shows people getting on a plane bound for the southern resort island of Jeju at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK