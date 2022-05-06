Chinese Vice President Wang to attend Yoon's inauguration: ministry
17:02 May 06, 2022
BEIJING, May 6 (Yonhap) -- China has decided to send Vice President Wang Qishan to the inauguration of South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol next week, according to Beijing's foreign ministry Friday.
Wang is leading Beijing's delegation to the ceremony in Seoul slated for Tuesday in his capacity as special envoy of President Xi Jinping, its spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing.
He pointed out that South Korea and China are "important cooperation partners as well as close neighbors" and expressed hope that bilateral ties will incessantly develop. Wang is considered one of the closest confidants to Xi.
