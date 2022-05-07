Go to Contents
N. Korea could stage nuclear test this month: State Dept.

03:28 May 07, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea may be preparing to stage a nuclear test as early as this month, a state department spokesperson said Friday.

Jalina Porter said the U.S. has also shared the information with allies and partners.

"The United States assesses that the DPRK is preparing its Punggye-ri test site and could be ready to conduct a test there as early as this month, which would be its seventh test," the principal deputy spokesperson said in a telephonic press briefing.

Earlier reports have said the North appeared to be repairing underground tunnels at Punggye-ri that were purportedly dismantled in 2018 as a sign of its willingness to denuclearize.

Punggye-ri has been the site of all six nuclear tests conducted by North Korea to date. The last test was held in September 2017.

