Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee, Ahn pour gas on politics of confrontation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung, Ahn Cheol-soo to run in by-elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- Aftermath of U.S.' big rate hike step, stocks tumble and Korean won hits yearly low (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee, Ahn to run in June 1 by-elections, making it second round of presidential election (Segye Times)
-- World shudders over 'recession fears' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung, Ahn Cheol-soo both running in June 1 by-elections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Research on 'Yoon Suk-yeol's leadership' (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon, ruling party clash over PM confirmation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean won hits yearly low again, fears grow over money outflow (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 51-year-old Yeouido Sibeom apartment complex to become 60-story buildings (Korea Economic Daily)
