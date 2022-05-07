Korean-language dailies

-- Lee, Ahn pour gas on politics of confrontation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee Jae-myung, Ahn Cheol-soo to run in by-elections (Kookmin Daily)

-- Aftermath of U.S.' big rate hike step, stocks tumble and Korean won hits yearly low (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee, Ahn to run in June 1 by-elections, making it second round of presidential election (Segye Times)

-- World shudders over 'recession fears' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung, Ahn Cheol-soo both running in June 1 by-elections (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Research on 'Yoon Suk-yeol's leadership' (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon, ruling party clash over PM confirmation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korean won hits yearly low again, fears grow over money outflow (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 51-year-old Yeouido Sibeom apartment complex to become 60-story buildings (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)