N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

14:31 May 07, 2022

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's latest saber-rattling that comes just days before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch, the North's 15th show of force this year. Details were not immediately known.

Military authorities here presume the launch involves a ballistic missile, a source said.

The latest launch came after the North launched a ballistic missile Wednesday.

Concerns have persisted that the North could continue to carry out provocations, such as another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a nuclear test.

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

