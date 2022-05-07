N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's latest saber-rattling that comes just days before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch, the North's 15th show of force this year. Details were not immediately known.
Military authorities here presume the launch involves a ballistic missile, a source said.
The latest launch came after the North launched a ballistic missile Wednesday.
Concerns have persisted that the North could continue to carry out provocations, such as another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a nuclear test.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)