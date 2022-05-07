(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent SLBM off east coast: S. Korean military
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in waters off its east coast Saturday, South Korea's military said, in the recalcitrant regime's latest saber-rattling that comes just days before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch in waters off the North's eastern coastal city of Sinpo at 2:07 p.m. Other details were not immediately known.
"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are conducting a detailed analysis for additional information," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
"Preparing against the possibility of an additional launch, our military, in close cooperation with the U.S., is keeping close tabs on related movements and maintaining a readiness posture," it added.
The latest launch came after the North test-fired what was presumed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Wednesday. In an unusual move, the North's state media did not report on Wednesday's launch, spawning speculation it might have failed.
Concerns have persisted that the North could continue to engage in provocations, such as another ICBM launch or a nuclear test, particularly around Yoon's inauguration slated for Tuesday or his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden scheduled for May 21.
