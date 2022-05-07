S. Korea to hold emergency NSC meeting on N.K. missile launch: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was to convene a session of the presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Saturday to discuss North Korea's launch of what was presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) earlier in the day, Cheong Wa Dae said.
The emergency meeting will be held as the communist country fired the ballistic missile from waters near its eastern coastal city of Sinpo at 2:07 p.m. as the latest in a series of saber-rattling amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
Suh Hoon, director of national security at the presidential office, plans to preside over the session, according to the presidential office.
Saturday's launch, the 15th show of force by the North this year, came just three days before South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is set to be sworn in and about two weeks ahead of the planned summit between Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul.
On Wednesday, Pyongyang test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), though the North's state media did not report it, spawning speculation it might have failed.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)