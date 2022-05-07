Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #SLBM #NK missile #NSC

S. Korea to hold emergency NSC meeting on N.K. missile launch: Cheong Wa Dae

15:20 May 07, 2022

SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was to convene a session of the presidential National Security Council (NSC) on Saturday to discuss North Korea's launch of what was presumed to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) earlier in the day, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The emergency meeting will be held as the communist country fired the ballistic missile from waters near its eastern coastal city of Sinpo at 2:07 p.m. as the latest in a series of saber-rattling amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.

Suh Hoon, director of national security at the presidential office, plans to preside over the session, according to the presidential office.

Saturday's launch, the 15th show of force by the North this year, came just three days before South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is set to be sworn in and about two weeks ahead of the planned summit between Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), though the North's state media did not report it, spawning speculation it might have failed.

In this photo released Oct. 20, 2021, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, a new type of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is test-fired the previous day. The South Korean military said on Oct. 19 that North Korea fired what appears to be an SLBM from waters east of Sinpo, a city on the North's east coast. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK