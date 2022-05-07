Lee Jae-myung declares candidacy for parliamentary by-election
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-myung, former presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), on Saturday declared a run for a parliamentary by-election, saying he will throw himself into the sea of public sentiment while trusting the collective intelligence of the people.
He made the declaration a day after the DP selected him as its candidate for a parliamentary seat representing a constituency in Gyeyang, Incheon, in the June 1 parliamentary by-elections.
The seat in Gyeyang-B district was held by former DP Chairman Song Young-gil but is now up for grabs after Song decided to run for Seoul mayor.
"I once again remind myself that politics is an infinite responsibility to the people," Lee said on Facebook. "I'll fulfill my responsibility with actions, not words, and with practice, not futile promises."
He added he will fully follow all the decisions of the party, saying he feels responsible for the difficulties facing the party in the local elections following his defeat in the presidential election.
Lee lost to now President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol only by 0.73 percentage point in the March 9 presidential election.
"I will do my best to win, along with other DP candidates who are in tough races, to bring a better future for the people," he stressed.
