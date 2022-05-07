NSC condemns N. Korea's launch of ballistic missile
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) said Saturday it condemns North Korea's latest launch of a ballistic missile, strongly calling on Pyongyang to stop actions that pose a threat to the Korean Peninsula and return to the path of dialogue.
Following an emergency meeting held shortly after North Korea test-fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile, the NSC blamed North Korea for violating U.N. Security Council resolutions.
The NSC also strongly urged North Korea to swiftly return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.
North Korea fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in waters off its east coast Saturday, South Korea's military said, in the North's latest saber-rattling that comes three days before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch in waters off the North's eastern coastal city of Sinpo at 2:07 p.m.
The latest launch marks the North's 15th show of force this year. It came just three days after the reclusive regime test-fired what was thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.
