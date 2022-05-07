(LEAD) NSC condemns N. Korea's launch of ballistic missile
(ATTN: ADDS remarks, details in paras 3-4, para 6, last 2 paras, photo)
SEOUL, May 7 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) said Saturday it condemns North Korea's latest launch of a ballistic missile, strongly calling on Pyongyang to stop actions that pose a threat to the Korean Peninsula and return to the path of dialogue.
Following an emergency meeting held shortly after North Korea test-fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile, the NSC blamed North Korea for violating U.N. Security Council resolutions.
In a statement, the NSC said, "North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile is a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and poses a serious threat to the Korean Peninsula, the region and the international society, and condemns it."
The NSC also "strongly urges North Korea to stop repeated missile launches and return to the path of a diplomatic solution."
North Korea fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in waters off its east coast Saturday, South Korea's military said, in the North's latest saber-rattling that comes three days before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration.
Outgoing President Moon Jae-in was briefed about the North's latest launch of a ballistic missile and called for relevant authorities to maintain a watertight security posture, Cheong Wa Dae said in a separate statement.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch in waters off the North's eastern coastal city of Sinpo at 2:07 p.m.
The latest launch marks the North's 15th show of force this year. It came just three days after the reclusive regime test-fired what was thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared a resolve to further strengthen his regime's nuclear arsenal as Pyongyang showcased its most powerful ICBMs at a military parade.
Concerns have persisted that the North could continue to carry out provocations, such as another ICBM launch or a nuclear test.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)