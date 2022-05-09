Go to Contents
06:55 May 09, 2022

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- Row deepens as DP opposes five minister candidates; Yoon expected to push ahead with appointments (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung to run for Incheon parliamentary seat in June 1 by-election (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon likely to press ahead with minister appointments later this week (Donga Ilbo)
-- Incoming Yoon gov't set to be launched with incomplete Cabinet amid DP's opposition to minister nominees (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Incoming Yoon gov't with fewer than half of Cabinet members filled raises concern over vacuum in state affairs (Segye Times)
-- 'Jeonse' plight looms for tenants as time draws near for contract renewals under revised housing lease law (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea ratchets up provocations with SLBM launch (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N. Korea's 7th nuke test seen as imminent; confrontation with new S. Korean gov't inevitable (Hankyoreh)
-- Poet and democracy activist Kim Ji-ha dies (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Start of post-COVID era puts platform operators to test (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor to build LNG plant to self-procure power supply (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Hayashi to attend the inauguration (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pyongyang ramps up provocations in run-up to Yoon's inauguration (Korea Herald)
-- Bumpy start expected for Yoon gov't due to Cabinet vacuum (Korea Times)
(END)

