Recommended #defense minister nominee #confirmation hearing

Parliament adopts confirmation hearing report for defense minister nominee

10:22 May 09, 2022

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Monday adopted a confirmation hearing report on Defense Minister nominee Lee Jong-sup, a day before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol takes office.

The parliamentary defense committee unanimously approved Lee's nomination following last week's hearing, saying he has leadership and plenty of experience and expertise on national defense policies and military operations.

Lee, a former three-star Army general, graduated from the Korea Military Academy and served as the Joint Chiefs of Staff vice chairman from 2017 to 2018.

He is the fifth out of a total of 18 Cabinet nominees to get parliamentary approval.

This May 4, 2022, photo shows Defense Minister nominee Lee Jong-sup during a parliamentary confirmation hearing held at the National Assembly complex in southern Seoul. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

