Outgoing S. Korean FM holds phone call with American counterpart

12:03 May 09, 2022

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's outgoing foreign minister had a farewell phone call with his U.S. counterpart Monday, a day before the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong had the call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the top U.S. diplomat's request, during which they reaffirmed the importance of a strong bilateral alliance, it said.

Chung is leaving the post after 15 months of service in the Moon Jae-in government.

Chung and Blinken gave positive assessments of the allies' cooperation on a wide range of regional and global issues, including North Korea, Ukraine, Afghanistan and Myanmar, as well as climate change and supply chains, the ministry added.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pose for a commemorative photo ahead of their meeting in Hawaii on Feb. 13, 2022, in this photo provided by Chung's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

