S. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N. Korea's nuclear test site: ministry
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it is closely monitoring North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear test site in close coordination with the United States amid reports that the secretive regime seems to be preparing for another nuclear experiment there.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Friday (U.S. time) that North Korea could be ready to carry it out as early as this month. South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is scheduled to be inaugurated Tuesday, with U.S. President Joe Biden slated to visit Seoul in late May.
"Under close coordination, the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are closely tracking and monitoring movements at North Korea's major facilities and regions, including preparatory activities for a nuclear test at Punggye-ri," Cha Duck-chul, acting spokesperson at Seoul's unification ministry, told reporters when asked about the matter.
"Based on close South Korea-U.S. coordination, the government is maintaining a firm readiness posture regarding all possibilities," he said, adding he has no more details to share with the press.
Cha noted that the North's nuclear-related activities were in "clear violation" of U.N. Security Council resolutions and again urged the North to cease them and return to dialogue.
Punggye-ri, located in the northeastern mountainous area in North Hamgyong Province, was where the North carried out all of its six known nuclear tests, with the last one in September 2017. The following year, the North purportedly dismantled the site in advance of its historic summit talks with the United States.
