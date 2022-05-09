Yoon names vice foreign, defense ministers
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday named 20 vice ministers, including those for foreign affairs and defense.
Cho Hyun-dong, a former career member of the foreign service, was tapped for first vice foreign minister, while Lee Do-hoon, who served as top nuclear envoy under President Moon Jae-in, was named second vice foreign minister.
Shin Beom-chul, chief of the Research Institute for Economy and Society, was tapped for vice defense minister, and Kim Ki-woong, a former presidential secretary for unification, was named vice unification minister.
The other personnel choices were for vice ministers or equivalents of the ministries of finance, education, interior, culture, agriculture, industry, health, environment, labor, land, oceans and SMEs.
Yoon also named one additional member of the presidential office to handle the public duties of the president and the first lady.
"President-elect Yoon announced the personnel selections with a commitment to ensuring no gap in the running of state affairs and plans to sign off and make the appointments as soon as he takes office," his office said in a statement.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)