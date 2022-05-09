Lotte Shopping swings to black in Q1
15:36 May 09, 2022
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 69.1 billion won (US$54.3 million), shifting from a loss of 40.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 68.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 61.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 2.8 percent to 3.77 trillion won.
The operating profit was 43.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
