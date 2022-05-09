Police to minimize public inconvenience during Yoon's commuting
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Police will focus on minimizing inconvenience to the people that could arise from providing security for incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol during his commute from his private home to the new presidential office, Seoul's chief police officer said Monday.
Yoon, who takes office Tuesday, will be the first president to work from what is now the defense ministry compound in Yongsan in western Seoul, as he decided to move the presidential office there to keep his campaign promise to return Cheong Wa Dae to the public.
Yoon is expected to commute from his private residence in Seocho in southern Seoul for a month while the foreign minister's official residence, which is located near the defense ministry compound, is remodeled into the new presidential residence.
Without specifically disclosing the route of Yoon's commuting to and from work due to security issues, Choi Kwan-ho, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA), said police have conducted the simulation three times with a focus on minimizing discomfort to the public.
"We have judged that there will not be an excessive discomfort to the public," Choi said during a regular press briefing, adding the police will manage the traffic system to minimize the impact on Seoul's heavy traffic load.
Yoon's relocation task force earlier said the distance from Yoon's private home to the new Yongsan office is about seven to eight kilometers and the travel time is around 10 minutes.
Choi also said traffic restrictions will be placed near the National Assembly building in western Seoul, where an inauguration ceremony is set to take place.
Streets near the compound will be closed between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, the SMPA said.
khj@yna.co.kr
