Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

CJ Cheiljedang Q1 net income up 13.3 pct to 247.9 bln won

16:16 May 09, 2022

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 247.9 billion won (US$194.6 million), up 13.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 435.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 385.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 13 percent to 6.97 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 164.2 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK