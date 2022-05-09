CJ Logistics Q1 net up 69 pct to 31.5 bln won
16:31 May 09, 2022
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 31.5 billion won (US$24.8 million), up 69.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 57.2 percent on-year to 75.7 billion won. Revenue increased 6.1 percent to 2.85 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 21.5 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
