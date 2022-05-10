(LEAD) U.S. calls for emergency meeting of UNSC to discuss N. Korean missile launch: report
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks from a state department spokesperson, more information in paras 4-9)
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 9 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Monday called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) this week to discuss North Korea's latest missile provocation, a news report said.
The U.S. requested the emergency meeting be held on Wednesday, the AFP reported, quoting unidentified diplomats.
The move comes after North Korea fired an apparent submarine-launched ballistic missile on Saturday (Seoul time) in its 15th missile launch of the year.
Ned Price, spokesperson for the U.S. state department, emphasized the need for the UNSC to act and hold North Korea accountable.
"The U.N. Security Council has an important role to play and has an important role to play that it has exercised in the past," he said when asked if the Security Council was the right venue to address Pyongyang's recent missile provocations.
"These (missile launches) have been in violation of multiple Security Council resolutions. The fact that these resolutions are on the books points to the utility that the Security Council, that the U.N. system can have in confronting North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons program," he added.
U.S. efforts to push for a new UNSC resolution on North Korea this year have so far been blocked by Russia and China, both veto power-wielding permanent members of the Security Council and close allies of North Korea.
"It's incumbent upon all countries, certainly including the five (permanent) members of the U.N. Security Council to see to it that U.N. Security Council resolutions are fully implemented, fully applied, because countries around the world, including the five permanent council members, those members that voted in support of these and other resolutions have recognized the fact that the DPRK's ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are a threat to international peace and security," said Price.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield earlier said the U.S. will seek to hold a vote on a new UNSC resolution against North Korea it drafted earlier in the year to condemn North Korea's repeated missile provocations.
The U.S. assumed the monthlong presidency of the U.N. Security Council on May 1.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)