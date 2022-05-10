(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 10)

In a nutshell, the country has suffered setbacks in the rule of law and democracy under Moon's rule. His government and party had weakened the prosecution in the name of prosecutorial reform in order to prevent it from investigating corrupt politicians and bureaucrats. The DPK railroaded two controversial bills to deprive the prosecution of its investigative powers, and President Moon signed them into law with only six days before his retirement. All these represented a retreat from democracy and degeneration into outdated politics.