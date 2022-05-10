NHN shifts to red in Q1
08:06 May 10, 2022
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 4.5 billion won (US$3.5 million), shifting from a profit of 23.8 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 38.2 percent on-year to 15.5 billion won. Sales increased 15.2 percent to 520.5 billion won.
The operating profit was 37.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
