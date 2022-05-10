Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #bomb threat #Yoon Suk-yeol

Police probe bomb threat against Yoon's inauguration ceremony

09:52 May 10, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Police launched an investigation into an online posting talking about a bomb attack at the inauguration ceremony of President Yoon Suk-yeol, officials said Tuesday.

An unidentified person wrote the posting on a popular community website, Bobaedream, Monday night, seeking an accomplice to detonate a grenade at the ceremony.

The suspect also mentioned Yun Bong-gil, a national independence fighter who killed high-ranking Japanese officials by setting off a bomb during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Police said they are tracking down the identity of the writer and will soon allocate the case to a police station in the relevant precinct.

Yoon is set to be sworn in as South Korea's new president at the formal ceremony that is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the National Assembly Plaza.

Final touches are under way in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on May 9, 2022, one day ahead of the presidential inauguration ceremony there. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK