Police probe bomb threat against Yoon's inauguration ceremony
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Police launched an investigation into an online posting talking about a bomb attack at the inauguration ceremony of President Yoon Suk-yeol, officials said Tuesday.
An unidentified person wrote the posting on a popular community website, Bobaedream, Monday night, seeking an accomplice to detonate a grenade at the ceremony.
The suspect also mentioned Yun Bong-gil, a national independence fighter who killed high-ranking Japanese officials by setting off a bomb during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
Police said they are tracking down the identity of the writer and will soon allocate the case to a police station in the relevant precinct.
Yoon is set to be sworn in as South Korea's new president at the formal ceremony that is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the National Assembly Plaza.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)