SK Telecom Q1 net income down 61.5 pct to 220.3 bln won

10:11 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 220.3 billion won (US$172.5 million), down 61.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 15.6 percent on-year to 432.4 billion won. Sales increased 4 percent to 4.27 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 292.7 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
