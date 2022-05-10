(2nd LD) SK Telecom Q1 net income down 61.5 pct due to exclusion of SK hynix equity gains
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Tuesday its first-quarter net profit dropped 61.5 percent from a year earlier due mainly to the exclusion of equity gains from chipmaker SK hynix Inc., which was handed over to a spinoff investment company last year.
The company said in a regulatory filing that its net profit for the January-March period stood at 220.3 billion won (US$172.5 million), compared with 572 billion won from a year ago. Operating profit rose 15.5 percent to 432.4 billion won, and sales increased 3.9 percent to 4.27 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 292.7 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company said its on-year decrease in net profit is mainly blamed on the exclusion of equity gains from SK hynix Inc. following the handover of the chipmaker to SK Square Co. in November.
SK Square, the mobile carrier's spinoff investment company, was established in November to oversee SK hynix and other non-telecom tech units under SK group, including app market operator ONE store, e-commerce platform 11Street and T Map Mobility.
The surviving SK Telecom focuses on its traditional telecom business while advancing new businesses, including metaverse platforms.
SK Telecom said its mobile network operation and IPTV businesses led the growth of its sales and operating profit. The company saw its 5G service subscribers grow by more than 1 million in the first quarter, and monthly active users of its metaverse platform ifland reached 1.35 million as of the end of March.
Sales from media-related business grew 10.3 percent and its enterprise businesses using its data center and cloud products also climbed by 17.4 percent, the company said.
