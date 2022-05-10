Go to Contents
Yoon pays tribute at national cemetery ahead of inauguration ceremony

10:44 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday visited Seoul National Cemetery to pay his tribute to fallen patriots before attending his inauguration ceremony.

Yoon was accompanied by his wife Kim Keon-hee and aides, including presidential chief of staff designate Kim Dae-ki, at the Seoul National Cemetery, where he laid flowers and burned incense for the national heroes.

Yoon wrote a message in the guestbook that read, "Upholding the sacrifice and the devotion of the patriotic martyrs, I will make the Republic of Korea leap forward again and a country where the people can live well together."

The formal inauguration ceremony of Yoon is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the National Assembly Plaza.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and his wife Kim Keon-hee visit the Seoul National Cemetery to pay respect to fallen heroes on May 10, 2022. (Yonhap)

