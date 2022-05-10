Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(2nd LD) Yoon offers to revive N.K. economy with 'audacious plan'
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol took the oath of office Tuesday, vowing to rebuild the nation on the foundation of a liberal democracy and market economy and offering to revive North Korea's economy with an "audacious plan" should it take steps to denuclearize.
Yoon made the remarks in his inauguration address at the National Assembly Plaza, outlining various challenges facing the country and the world from pandemics and rearrangements in global supply chains to record-low growth and rising unemployment in South Korea.
First lady Kim makes 1st official appearance in public after keeping low profile
SEOUL -- First lady Kim Keon-hee made her first official appearance in public on Tuesday after keeping a low profile for months as she accompanied President Yoon Suk-yeol on a visit to the Seoul National Cemetery and then to his inauguration ceremony.
Kim first paid tribute to fallen patriots at the cemetery together with Yoon before moving to the National Assembly Plaza for the inauguration ceremony, where some 41,000 people gathered to witness the start of the new government.
Yoon to formally ask National Assembly to approve PM nominee
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to formally ask the National Assembly to approve Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo on Tuesday after he takes the oath of office, the floor leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said.
PPP floor leader Rep. Kweon Seong-dong told CBS radio that Yoon plans to file his first motion to ask the National Assembly to approve Han later in the day.
Cheong Wa Dae to open to public at noon
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae was set to open to the public later Tuesday, immediately after incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol's inauguration ceremony, ending its 74-year-old role as the site for the presidential office and residence in line with Yoon's pledge to relocate the top office.
The compound, including the main office building, the Nokjiwon garden and the state guest house of Yeongbin-gwan, will be open to visitors who have made online reservations in advance from noon to 8 p.m. and then from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day from Wednesday, according to officials of the Cheong Wa Dae relocation task force.
(LEAD) New S. Korean gov't to hold top commanders' meeting this week
SEOUL -- South Korea will hold its first meeting of top military commanders under the Yoon Suk-yeol administration this week, sources said Tuesday, amid concerns about North Korea's apparent preparations for a nuclear test.
Lee Jong-sup, set to take office as new defense minister later in the day, plans to preside over the gathering Wednesday via video links, with the attendance of top officers from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and other military institutions, according to the sources. Yoon began his presidential duty at the start of Tuesday.
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to above 40,000 on Tuesday amid the government's eased virus curbs to move the country back to pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country added 49,933 new COVID-19 infections, including 23 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,614,895, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Psy returns to Billboard Hot 100 after 7 years with 'That That'
SEOUL -- South Korean singer-rapper Psy has put his name onto Billboard's main singles chart for "That That," his collaborative tune with Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS, the U.S. music magazine said Tuesday.
The main track from Psy's ninth full-length album "Psy 9th" debuted at No. 80 on this week's Hot 100 songs chart, Billboard said on Twitter. All charts will be updated on the company's website a day later.
N. Korea will be at 'front and center' of Biden's trip to S. Korea, Japan: Psaki
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden looks forward to having discussions on North Korea with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts when he travels to the region later this month, a White House spokesperson said Monday.
Jen Psaki also said the North Korean issue will be at the "front and center" of his discussions.
N. Korean leader sends 'Victory Day' message to Putin
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed his country's "firm solidarity" with Russia in a congratulatory message sent to President Vladimir Putin over Moscow's celebration of its "Victory Day" holiday, the North's state media reported Tuesday.
In the message sent the previous day, Kim congratulated Putin on the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, according to the Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the ruling Workers' Party, and the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
