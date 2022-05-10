Famed swimming coach praises S. Korean teen phenom for efficient techniques

"Over a 50-meter race, (the fastest swimmers) can go one second faster than (Hwang). The actual world record time in the split in the 100 meters is 22.2. That's equal to his best-ever time," Pope said. "So I think we have to develop more speed, so he can be very fast at that first 50. He's very good at the back end, but he needs what I call the front speed of his swim race."