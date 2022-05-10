Go to Contents
Military reports 1,225 more COVID-19 cases

14:12 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,225 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 140,626, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 827 from the Army, 149 from the Air Force, 136 the Marine Corps, 61 from the Navy and 51 from units under the direct control of the ministry. There was also one case from the ministry.

Currently, 4,970 military personnel are under treatment.

The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 98 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.

In this file photo, a service member waits for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul on May 1, 2022. (Yonhap)

