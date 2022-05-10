Mixed reactions to Yoon's new presidential office building
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Residents in the neighborhood around the new presidential office showed mixed reactions on the first day of the relocation Tuesday, with some, especially shop owners, expressing hope it would lead to increased sales and others voicing concern about traffic congestion and noise from rallies.
President Yoon Suk-yeol began work at what previously was the defense ministry building in Seoul's Yongsan district after carrying out his election promise to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae in an effort to connect better with people.
Kim Se-in welcomed Yoon working in the neighborhood, saying that the new office building will accelerate the development of Yongsan, which was previously considered as a neglected and underdeveloped part of Seoul.
"I hope Yongsan will be the new center for the capital," Kim said. She has lived in the region for her entire life.
A 49-year-old citizen surnamed Yang -- who owns a coffee shop adjacent to the compound -- was excited about the relocation, expressing hope that more people would visit the area.
"I think that more people, including tourists, will come and go, which could eventually help with the sales," Yang said.
Other residents, meanwhile, showed concerns, calling the relocation decision rushed without fully taking into consideration the inconvenience that could arise from providing security for Yoon during his commute from his private home in southern Seoul to his office.
Lee Kyung-mi, who has lived in the Yongsan area for eight years, showed concerns that streets and roads near the compound will suffer from heavy traffic congestion.
A 27-year-old surnamed Kim who works nearby the compound also expressed unease, saying that the decision lacks public support and he plans to use only the subway as heavy traffic is now expected.
