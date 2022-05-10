Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Royal Cutlure Festival

Royal Culture Festival to kick off in Seoul after two-year pandemic disruption

15:50 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The Royal Culture Festival, the country's largest festival themed on the Korean royal court and its culture, will return Tuesday almost to its normal state after two years of pandemic-caused disruptions.

This year's event will kick off its spring season with an in-person ceremony at 8 p.m. at the square in front of the Heungnyemun gate in Gyeongbok Palace, which served as the main palace of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), in central Seoul.

Founded in 2015, the event hosted by the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) and its affiliated Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation has been held twice every year -- in May and October -- at Seoul's five Joseon-era palaces -- Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Changgyeong, Deoksu and Gyeonghui -- as well as two other royal sites. The festival, however, was held virtually in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This file photo, provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration on Oct. 15, 2021, shows a nighttime image of the Gyeonghoeru Pavilion in Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The spring edition, set to last till May 22, features a total of 49 programs to be held in person and online.

During the festival period, the palaces will remain open without closing on Mondays as they usually do while admission to Gyeongbok Palace will be free of charge. Deoksu and Changgyeong palaces will remain open until 9 p.m. for nighttime tours.

In addition to the festival's usual venues, this year's editions will also take place in the compound of Cheong Wa Dae, which was formally the "back garden" of Gyeongbok Palace, for the first time in its history, as the compound was fully opened to the public with the start of the new government earlier in the day.

A visitor looks at displays at Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Oct. 18, 2021, as the Royal Culture Festival: Fall 2021 is under way at palaces. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The opening ceremony is themed on Joseon-era rituals performed before the start of the new year to drive out evil spirits and festivities to deliver hope for overcoming the pandemic and returning to normal daily routines, according to the organizers.

There will be performances of a traditional Korean dance and music show created through a contemporary reinterpretation of such rituals, a creative musical play and a multimedia show themed on the history of Gyeongbok Palace, during the ceremony.

The ceremony will also be streamed live on a YouTube channel jointly run by the CHA and the heritage foundation.

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK