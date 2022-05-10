Ex-chef fined for washing radishes and feet together with same brush
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- A former chef, who was caught washing radishes and his feet together with the same scrubbing brush at a pork restaurant in southern Seoul last year, was sentenced to a fine of 10 million won (US$7,850), court officials said Tuesday.
The Seoul Central District Court gave the monetary penalty to the 53-year-old, identified only by his surname Kim, after finding him guilty of violating the Food Sanitation Act, the officials said.
Kim was indicted after a video of him dipping radishes and his feet in a basin of water and washing them together with the same scrubbing brush at the braised pork dish restaurant went viral on social media last July, triggering a wave of outrage across the country.
The court also imposed a fine of 8 million won on the owner of the restaurant, located in the Bangbae district, as he was indicted on charges of violating the storage standards for frozen pork feet and using sauce that had passed its expiration date.
Prosecutors demanded an eight-month prison sentence and a fine of 5 million won, respectively, for the former chef and the restaurant owner in the previous court hearing.
"The defendants deserve stern punishment, because their behaviors undermined public health and food safety, and caused distrust in food and other restaurants," the court said.
