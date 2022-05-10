S. Korea voices deep concern about deadly terrorist attack in Egypt
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea expressed deep concern Tuesday over last week's deadly terrorist attack in northeastern Egypt that reportedly killed at least 11 people and wounded five others.
"(South Korea) expresses deep concern over the terrorist attack in the north of the Sinai Peninsula on May 7, and extends our deepest sympathy to the victims, their bereaved families, Egyptian people, and their government," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
It stressed that terrorism cannot be justified for any reason and reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to proactively joining international efforts to build peace and stability in the region.
On Saturday, an armed group attacked a water pumping station near the Suez Canal, with the Islamic State, a militant group, reportedly claiming responsibility.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)