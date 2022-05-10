Go to Contents
PPP selects ex-transition team chief Ahn as parliamentary by-election candidate

16:37 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Tuesday selected Ahn Cheol-soo, an election coalition partner of President Yoon Suk-yeol, as a candidate for parliamentary by-elections that will be held concurrently with the June 1 local elections.

The PPP's election nomination committee said that Ahn, who served as chairman of Yoon's transition committee, will run for a seat representing the Bundang-A district of Seongnam, just south of Seoul.

Ahn, who is seeking his first parliamentary membership since 2017, will face Kim Byoung-kwan, a former lawmaker who was chosen as the Democratic Party (DP)'s candidate for the constituency.

The seat in the Bundang-A district was held by Yoon's former spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, but is now up for grabs after she stepped down to run for governor of Gyeonggi Province in the upcoming polls.

Ahn earlier said Bundang-A is like his second home because AhnLab, the antivirus software company he founded, is headquartered there.

For a parliamentary by-election in the Gyeyang district of Incheon, where the DP's former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung will contend, the PPP nominated doctor-turned-politician Yoon Hyung-sun.

The PPP also selected its candidates for parliamentary by-elections in Daegu, Wonju, Boryeong and Changwon.

Ahn Cheol-soo, who declared his bid for a parliamentary seat representing the Bundang-A district of Seongnam, enters a room for an interview with the People Power Party's election comittee at the National Assembly in Seoul on May 10, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

