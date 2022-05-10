Yoon calls S. Korea-U.S. alliance 'linchpin' of peace, prosperity
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday the alliance between South Korea and the United States is a "linchpin" of regional peace and prosperity.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with U.S. second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and other members of a delegation sent by U.S. President Joe Biden to attend Yoon's inauguration ceremony earlier in the day.
"The South Korea-U.S. alliance of 70 years has been a linchpin of peace and prosperity in Northeast Asia," Yoon said during the meeting at the new presidential office in Yongsan. "I believe that of the many alliances the United States has, the South Korea-U.S. alliance is the most successful model case."
Emhoff handed Yoon a letter from Biden, saying the note contained not only words of congratulation but also Biden's will to work closely with Yoon over the next five years.
Emhoff also said the U.S. president is looking forward to meeting Yoon during his visit to Seoul next week.
The U.S. team, which included Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh and Reps. Ami Bera (D-CA) and Marilyn Strickland (D-WA), was the first foreign delegation to meet with Yoon following his inauguration.
Yoon later met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who also handed him a letter from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Yoon said he looks forward to working with Kishida to improve bilateral ties and asked that Hayashi continue to communicate closely with his Foreign Minister nominee Park Jin.
In his meeting with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, the president touted the "very important" relationship between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.
Al Mubarak responded that he considers South Korea to be his second home, while also noting that UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent his warm congratulations.
