Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #China

Xi invites Yoon to visit China at convenient time

19:29 May 10, 2022

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping invited President Yoon Suk-yeol to visit China at a mutually convenient time, a Chinese official said Tuesday.

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan extended the invitation during a meeting with Yoon after attending Yoon's inauguration ceremony earlier in the day.

"President Xi Jinping welcomes and invites the president to visit China at a mutually convenient time," he said through an interpreter.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (2nd from L) meets with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (2nd from R) at his office in Seoul on May 10, 2022. Wang attended Yoon's inaugural ceremony earlier in the day. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK