Bears blank Heroes behind stout pitching, opportunistic bats

First, it was An Jae-seok making it 5-0 with a single. Reliever Ha Young-min then walked two straight batters to load the bases for pinch hitter Kang Jin-sung. Kang hit a ground ball to shortstop Sin Jun-woo for what could have been an inning-ending force out at second base. But Sin bounced his throw to second and that allowed two runners to come home for a 7-0 Bears lead.