N. Korea likely to continue developing nuclear, missile development in 2022: US military
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is expected to continue advancing its nuclear and missile capabilities this year to increase its leverage in any potential negotiations with the United States, the top U.S. military intelligence official said Tuesday.
Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, said Pyongyang may also conduct a nuclear test.
"We expect North Korea to continue its nuclear, missile, and military modernization efforts in 2022 as it emphasizes bolstering its strategic deterrence and countering the military capabilities of the U.S.–South Korean alliance," Berrier said in a global threat assessment report submitted to the Senate armed services committee before a budget hearing.
"Kim Jong-un will likely use these developments to try to increase his leverage in any potential negotiations with the United States," he added, referring to the North Korean leader by his name.
North Korea has already staged 15 rounds of missile launches this year, while also ending its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile testing after more than four years by firing an intercontinental ballistic missile in March.
Berrier noted the North may conduct additional weapons tests, including a nuclear test.
"To demonstrate North Korean strength and resolve, leadership could consider further missile testing of various ballistic and cruise missiles, conduct a cyberattack, or test another nuclear device," he said.
A state department spokesperson said last week that the North may be preparing to conduct a nuclear test as early as this month.
Pyongyang has conducted six nuclear tests, with the last held in September 2017.
"North Korea will probably continue to justify its actions by using U.S. policy, South Korea's military modernization, and combined U.S.–South Korean military exercises as pretext to normalize North Korea's military advancements," said Berrier in his report.
The North periodically accuses U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises of being war rehearsals. Seoul and Washington have repeatedly denied the accusation, saying the exercises are strictly defensive in nature and that they harbor no hostile intent toward Pyongyang.
