U.S. to host 2nd COVID summit this week: White House
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will co-host a second summit on the COVID-19 pandemic this week that will be attended by leaders from dozens of countries from around the world, including South Korea, the White House said Tuesday.
The summit will be held virtually on Thursday, involving leaders from dozens of countries and international and regional organizations such as the World Health Organization.
"We will be joined by countries, other partners, non-governmental organizations and private sector companies who have made financial or policy commitments," the White House said in a press release.
"Together, the summit will redouble our efforts made at the first COVID Summit and will focus on four key objectives," it added.
The four key objectives include "securing new resources and policy commitments" to fight COVID-19 and to vaccinate the global population, according to the White House.
The proposed summit comes only a couple of days after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol took office on Tuesday (Seoul time).
The new South Korean leader is expected to take part through prerecorded remarks. Yoon and Biden are set to hold their first bilateral summit next Saturday when the U.S. president will make a three-day visit to Seoul from the day before.
The COVID summit will be co-hosted by Germany and Indonesia, respectively holding the presidency of the G7 and G20 meetings, as well as Belize and Senegal.
The first COVID-19 summit was held virtually in September, hosted by Biden.
