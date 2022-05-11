(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 11)

On the diplomatic front, Yoon should strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance to better cope with North Korea's growing military threats and achieve complete denuclearization. He needs to map out measures to step up cooperation with America when he holds a summit with visiting U.S. President Joe Biden on May 21. It is also necessary for him to forge a new strategic partnership with China and mend ties with Japan to ensure peace and stability on the peninsula and co-prosperity in the region.

