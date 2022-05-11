Job growth extended for 14th month in April amid economic recovery
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the 14th consecutive month in April as economic recovery momentum has been extended despite heightened global uncertainty, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people came to 28.08 million last month, up 865,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The April reading was higher than an on-year increase of 831,000 in March and also marked the most job additions for any April since 2000.
The country's jobless rate fell 1 percentage point on-year to 3 percent in April.
The South Korean economy has been on a recovery track on the back of robust exports. But it also faces heightened economic uncertainty due to soaring energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening.
