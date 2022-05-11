Bio Korea 2022 kicks off to explore post COVID-19 era
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- Bio Korea 2022, South Korea's largest health and pharmaceutical industry trade fair, kicked off Wednesday, bringing together some 700 companies from across the world to showcase the latest technological innovations and trends in the bio sector.
The annual trade show, now in its 17th year, opened at the Convention and Exhibition Center (COEX) in southern Seoul for a three-day run, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. It is expected to be attended by some 14,000 industry experts from 50 countries.
The ministry said the fair has helped South Korean pharmaceutical and bio companies showcase their technologies to the world and has helped raise the country's status in the global health industry.
The theme of this year's trade show centers around the exploration of technological innovations of the health care industry in the post COVID-19 era, officials said.
Some 150 experts from seven countries will participate in conferences on various fields of health innovation. A separate business forum and investment fair will also be held to provide information on investment opportunities in the bio industry in South Korea and abroad.
