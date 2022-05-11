POSCO to supply steels for hyperloop tubes in Netherlands
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, said Wednesday it plans to supply 275 tons of steels to Dutch company Hardt Hyperloop next year for a hyperloop project.
The steels, dubbed "PosLoop 355," will be used for a 450-meter-long hyperloop test lane in the Netherlands, POSCO said.
In 2019, Hardt Hyperloop announced a plan to build a 3-kilometer hyperloop test facility.
The hyperloop is high-speed transport for passengers or cargo by using magnetic levitation and propulsion. The zero-emission transport network envisions connecting cities within a short travel time, potentially offering an alternative to short-haul flights and easing congestion at airports.
By 2025, POSCO also plans to supply an additional 1,800 tons of steels for the 2.7-kilometer long test section.
In 2020, POSCO and Tata Steel Europe announced that they will collaborate to develop steel tubes for the hyperloop transportation system.
They agreed to develop high quality steel grades tailored for use in these large diameter tubes.
