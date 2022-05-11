S. Korea's top military officer joins security forum on climate change
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top military officer and his counterparts from 22 countries attended a videoconference Wednesday to discuss impacts of climate change on national security and joint responses to it, his office said.
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul joined the third Indo-Pacific Security Forum hosted by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. The forum brought together senior officers from the United States, Australia, India, Japan and other nations.
The latest forum focused on rising security concerns that effects of climate change, like sea level rises, floods and wildfires, could pose threats to military operations and readiness.
During the forum, Won stressed that "climate change is no longer a matter of environment or science but a security issue that greatly affects peace in the international community."
He also stressed the need for international solidarity and cooperation in effectively responding to climate change, according to the JCS.
The participants also exchanged their views about maintaining stability in the region, as well as other areas of shared interests.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)