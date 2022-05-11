S. Korean anti-doping expert joins IOC's main educational institution
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 11 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean anti-doping expert has joined the main educational body for the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The Seoul-based International Sport Strategy Foundation (ISF) said Wednesday that Park Joo-hee, its secretary general, has been named to the Scientific Committee of the International Olympic Academy (IOA).
Based in Greece, the IOA is responsible for Olympic-related education and research. It offers master's degree programs on Olympic studies and runs other educational programs for national Olympic committees, athletes and sports journalists.
The IOA recently established the Scientific Committee, which will provide scientific support for the academy. The new committee will be headed by the IOA's dean and have seven members.
Park, a member of the Anti-Doping Commission at the Olympic Council of Asia, is the first South Korean to join the IOA.
"Being a member of the IOA, representing the world's Olympic studies, I will try to provide academic value to sports science," Park said. "Taking a step further, I hope to contribute to the development of sports science and education of Korea."
Park, 42, has a Ph.D. in sport medicine and science from Kyung Hee University and is an adjunct professor at Ewha Womans University, where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees. Park has served as the anti-doping manager for a number of international sporting competitions held in South Korea: the 2011 World Championships in Athletics in Daegu, the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, the 2015 World University Games in Gwangju, the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju.
Park also worked as a doping control officer for the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and a doping control venue manager during the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.
Park helped develop educational materials by the World Anti-Doping Agency and participated in anti-doping research projects by the Korea Anti-Doping Agency.
